Left Menu

Tiger Global Bids Adieu to Ather Energy with Rs 1,204 Crore Stake Sale

Investment firm Tiger Global Management has sold its entire 5.09% stake in Ather Energy for Rs 1,204 crore. This stake was sold through open market transactions at a price range of Rs 620.45-623.56 per share. Details of buyers remain undisclosed, and Ather's stock faced a decline post-transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:20 IST
Tiger Global Bids Adieu to Ather Energy with Rs 1,204 Crore Stake Sale
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Tiger Global Management, an investment firm based in the US, exited its position in Ather Energy by selling its entire 5.09% stake in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

The shares, totaling over 1.93 crore and previously held by the firm's affiliate Internet Fund III Pte, were sold on both the BSE and NSE for a combined value of Rs 1,204.39 crore, within the price band of Rs 620.45 to Rs 623.56 per share.

The buyers of these shares have yet to be identified, but the sale led to a drop in Ather Energy's stock, which closed nearly 5% lower on both exchanges.

TRENDING

1
AAP vs. BJP: Delhi's Political Showdown Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

AAP vs. BJP: Delhi's Political Showdown Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

 India
2
Train Tragedy Near Mumbai: Track Walkers Hospitalized

Train Tragedy Near Mumbai: Track Walkers Hospitalized

 India
3
Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Cup Amid Upsets

Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Cup Amid Upsets

 Global
4
Ukrainian Court's Historic Ruling: Life Sentence for Russian Soldier

Ukrainian Court's Historic Ruling: Life Sentence for Russian Soldier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025