Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway Claims Four Lives

A tragic collision on the Aligarh-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, and injuries to 21 others. The state bus and tanker crash occurred as the bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle. Emergency responders provided aid at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident occurred on the Aligarh-Agra highway Thursday, leaving four dead and 21 injured, including a 12-year-old boy. Officials reported that a state bus collided head-on with a tanker near Samamai village when the bus driver attempted to evade a motorcycle.

Local authorities responded quickly, shifting the injured to Sasni's community health center before transferring them to the district hospital. Additional care was arranged for four critically injured individuals. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, visited the site and hospital to coordinate assistance.

Identified victims included Kuldeep, 12; Maharaj Singh, 50; Sonu, 52; and Arjun, 32. Police revised the injury tally to 21 and confirmed that legal proceedings are underway. Efforts continue to ensure the injured receive optimal treatment, while future measures will likely be discussed to enhance road safety.

