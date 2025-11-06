Catch Salt & Spices Aims for Rs 5,000 Crore Revenue Milestone

Catch Salt & Spices is setting an ambitious target of reaching a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years, propelled by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%.

The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group-owned brand, which recently surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark, has rolled out a variety of new products including its premium single-spice 'Origins' range and expanded whole spices portfolio to captivate the growing market.

Focusing on cities in Uttar Pradesh, the company plans to leverage urban sales and boost rural demand through direct partnerships, while enhancing its presence in the HoReCa segment with bulk packaging offerings.