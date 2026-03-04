Global Stock Sell-Off Amid Rising Oil Prices and Iran Conflict

A global sell-off in stocks swept through financial markets and affected Wall Street Tuesday, mirroring investor concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Despite an early morning drop, losses were mitigated by afternoon, with the S&P 500 down by just 0.9 percent.

Oil prices experienced a dramatic surge due to fears over potential disruptions to oil supply routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global crude oil. Iranian retaliation, following a US-Israel attack that reportedly killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, added to market volatility.

These developments have exacerbated inflation pressures, impacting household expenses and business costs. Meanwhile, professional investors remain uncertain about the market's direction if the conflict extends. Treasury yields and gold prices reflect the ongoing trepidation within financial circles.