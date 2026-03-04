Left Menu

Judicial Roadblock: Trump's Congestion Pricing Challenge Declared Illegal

A U.S. judge declared attempts by the Trump administration to halt Manhattan's congestion pricing program illegal. The program, active since January 2025, charges tolls to reduce traffic and fund mass transit, yielding significant benefits. USDOT plans to appeal the decision.

In a significant legal ruling, a U.S. judge declared the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle Manhattan's congestion pricing program as illegal. The program, initiated in January 2025, imposes a $9 toll on most vehicles entering Manhattan during peak hours, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and bolster mass transit funding.

Judge Lewis Liman issued a judgment stating the unlawful nature of the Transportation Department's efforts under Trump's leadership to end the program. The initiative has led to 27 million fewer vehicles entering Manhattan, reducing traffic times and raising substantial funds for transit projects, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The White House refrained from commenting, while the USDOT, led by Secretary Sean Duffy, plans to explore legal options, potentially appealing the decision. The congestion pricing model, similar to those in London and Singapore, has faced criticism for its impact on commuters, but supporters highlight its effectiveness in decreasing gridlock and improving air quality.

