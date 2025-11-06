Akzo Nobel India's Record Profit Surges Amid Business Divestitures

Akzo Nobel India Ltd reported a substantial net profit of Rs 1,682.8 crore for FY'26's September quarter, driven by exceptional gains from the sale of its Powder Coatings business and International Research Center divisions to AkzoNobel N.V.

The company, known for its Dulux paints, had previously posted Rs 97.9 crore profit for the same period last year, as detailed in a regulatory filing. Exceptional items amounted to Rs 1,874.2 crore, including Rs 1,892.5 crore from the sale of the said divisions.

The company's operations revenue was Rs 834.9 crore, in comparison to Rs 982.3 crore the previous year. Total expenses stood at Rs 744.8 crore. Despite challenges from weather disruptions and competitive pressures, its B2B growth was bolstered by demand in industrial coatings.

(With inputs from agencies.)