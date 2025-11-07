Left Menu

Drone Sightings Disrupt Brussels Airport Operations

Brussels Airport temporarily stopped its operations on Thursday due to drone activity. This follows similar disruptions earlier in the week when both Brussels and Liege airports were closed for several hours after drones were spotted.

Brussels Airport experienced yet another disruption on Thursday when operations were temporarily suspended due to a drone sighting. Skeyes, the air traffic control authority, confirmed the incident but did not specify the number of drones involved.

The airport's closure follows a similar incident earlier in the week when both Brussels and Liege airports faced several hours of shutdown due to drone sightings.

The duration of Thursday's operational halt at Brussels Airport remains unclear as authorities continue to assess the situation. This recurrence raises ongoing concerns about airspace security and operational safety.

