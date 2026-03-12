U.S. and Russia Engage in High-Level Talks in Florida
A Russian delegation led by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, held discussions with a U.S. delegation in Florida. The meeting was confirmed by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who noted that a variety of topics were discussed and both parties agreed to maintain communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)