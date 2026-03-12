Left Menu

U.S. and Russia Engage in High-Level Talks in Florida

A Russian delegation led by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, held discussions with a U.S. delegation in Florida. The meeting was confirmed by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who noted that a variety of topics were discussed and both parties agreed to maintain communication.

Updated: 12-03-2026 03:50 IST
U.S. and Russia Engage in High-Level Talks in Florida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian delegation, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, engaged in significant talks with a U.S. delegation in Florida earlier this week.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed the meeting, highlighting that a spectrum of topics was addressed during the discussions.

Both delegations have expressed a commitment to continue engaging and maintaining communication on various issues.

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

