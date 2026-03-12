Senegal's Sweeping Anti-LGBT Law: Doubling Down on Punishments
Lawmakers in Senegal have passed a new bill that doubles the maximum prison sentences for same-sex acts and introduces penalties for promoting homosexuality. Despite significant opposition to LGBT rights, a resounding 135-0 vote with three abstentions was achieved. This move follows similar legislative trends in other Western African countries.
Senegal's legislative body has endorsed a controversial bill that significantly increases penalties for same-sex sexual acts, aligning the country further with the region's rising trend of anti-LGBT legislation. The displayed support among lawmakers was unequivocal, with 135 voting in favor and only three abstaining.
This new law intends to replace an existing but vague penal code article with more stringent penalties. It extends maximum imprisonment for 'acts against nature', explicitly defined to include homosexuality, from five to ten years and increases potential fines dramatically.
As similar moves ripple across Western Africa, advocates argue this legislation is vital for preserving cultural values. Meanwhile, human rights organizations highlight these policies contribute to increased arrests and societal tensions.
