Senegal's Sweeping Anti-LGBT Law: Doubling Down on Punishments

Senegal's legislative body has endorsed a controversial bill that significantly increases penalties for same-sex sexual acts, aligning the country further with the region's rising trend of anti-LGBT legislation. The displayed support among lawmakers was unequivocal, with 135 voting in favor and only three abstaining.

This new law intends to replace an existing but vague penal code article with more stringent penalties. It extends maximum imprisonment for 'acts against nature', explicitly defined to include homosexuality, from five to ten years and increases potential fines dramatically.

As similar moves ripple across Western Africa, advocates argue this legislation is vital for preserving cultural values. Meanwhile, human rights organizations highlight these policies contribute to increased arrests and societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)