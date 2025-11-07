Left Menu

Reviving Nexperia: Easing the Global Chip Scarcities

The Netherlands' economy minister, Vincent Karremans, announced that a trade deal involving China and the U.S. will resume Nexperia chip supplies. These chips, essential for various industries, were disrupted due to a China ownership dispute. The agreement aims to rectify supply chain disturbances, affecting automakers and other sectors.

Vincent Karremans, the Netherlands' economy minister, expressed confidence that Dutch chipmaker Nexperia will soon fulfill orders across Europe and beyond. The supply of these essential components has been hampered by an ownership disagreement with China.

The shortage has significantly affected the automotive industry, causing manufacturers to cut back production and furlough workers. Nexperia chips are crucial in a wide array of products, from industrial machines to consumer electronics. The recent trade agreement, reported by Karremans, promises to alleviate these disruptions, allowing Nexperia's manufacturing sites in China to resume exports.

China had halted shipments following Karremans' intervention to prevent the relocation of Nexperia's operations to China, where its parent company, Wingtech, operates. While automakers seek exemptions from China's export block, it remains uncertain if any have successfully accessed the necessary chip supply.

