Left Menu

Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Delhi Airport faces flight delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, crucial for air traffic control. The Airports Authority of India is working to resolve the problem swiftly. The disruption affects over 1,500 daily flight movements at one of the country's busiest airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:41 IST
Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced that flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are encountering delays. The disruption results from a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is vital for air traffic control data.

The AAI, a state-owned entity responsible for air traffic control and navigation, stated that technical teams are diligently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Handling more than 1,500 daily flight movements, the airport is the nation's busiest. Due to the AMSS problem, air traffic controllers have had to process flight plans manually, leading to operational delays.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Dallas Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland's Heartfelt Legacy

Tragic Loss: Dallas Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland's Heartfelt Legacy

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Theft: Arrests Made as Calls for Central Probe Intensify

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Arrests Made as Calls for Central Probe Intensify

 India
3
Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory

Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory

 India
4
SIT Arrest Temple Commissioner in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

SIT Arrest Temple Commissioner in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025