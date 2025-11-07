Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

On Friday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced that flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are encountering delays. The disruption results from a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is vital for air traffic control data.

The AAI, a state-owned entity responsible for air traffic control and navigation, stated that technical teams are diligently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Handling more than 1,500 daily flight movements, the airport is the nation's busiest. Due to the AMSS problem, air traffic controllers have had to process flight plans manually, leading to operational delays.