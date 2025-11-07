Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Delhi Airport faces flight delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, crucial for air traffic control. The Airports Authority of India is working to resolve the problem swiftly. The disruption affects over 1,500 daily flight movements at one of the country's busiest airports.
On Friday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced that flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are encountering delays. The disruption results from a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is vital for air traffic control data.
The AAI, a state-owned entity responsible for air traffic control and navigation, stated that technical teams are diligently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Handling more than 1,500 daily flight movements, the airport is the nation's busiest. Due to the AMSS problem, air traffic controllers have had to process flight plans manually, leading to operational delays.