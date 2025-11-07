Samsung and Mercedes: A Strategic Alliance for EV Innovation

Samsung Electronics Co. is gearing up for a pivotal meeting, as Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee will engage with Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Kallenius during Kallenius's visit to South Korea next week.

According to Maeil Business News Korea, the discussions, slated for November 13 in Seoul, are set to focus on strengthening collaboration on electric vehicle (EV) battery supply and automotive semiconductors.

Key players from Samsung, including Samsung SDI Co. CEO Choi Joo-sun and Samsung Display Co. CEO Lee Chung, are expected to join the talks. This engagement represents a critical intersection between the cutting-edge capabilities of Samsung and Mercedes's progressive EV platforms.

The German auto giant, which currently relies on Korean suppliers like LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK on Co., is exploring further synergies with Samsung. Kallenius's trip also includes meetings with top executives from LG, aimed at deepening supply partnerships.

Samsung's robust battery portfolio already serves industry heavyweights such as BMW AG, Audi AG, and Rivian Automotive Inc., and recent collaborations with BMW on next-generation all-solid-state battery technology underscore its advantageous positioning.

Joining forces with Mercedes will bolster Samsung SDI's business pipeline significantly as the global market faces a shift with Chinese competitors gaining prominence.

Furthermore, the possibility of collaboration in display technologies looms large. Following Mercedes's recent decision to integrate Samsung Display's OLED panels into its 2028 Maybach lineup, expansion into higher-volume models seems inevitable. Such collaborations illustrate a budding partnership poised to reshape the future of EV technology and semiconductor innovations.

Industry observers anticipate that these strategic dialogues will spark fresh momentum for innovation in the automotive and electronics landscapes, with Samsung poised to expand its influence within Mercedes and potentially render significant advancements in display and battery technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)