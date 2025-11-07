ABB India Reports Robust Q3 Growth with Focus on Renewables and Automation

ABB India Limited has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a robust performance fueled by significant growth in base orders and expanding revenues. Profits after tax saw a 16.2% increase, reaching INR 409 crore compared to the previous quarter's INR 352 crore. The company's revenues climbed 14% year-on-year, hitting INR 3,311 crore, driven by robust project execution and strong demand across key sectors.

Total orders for the period came to INR 3,233 crore, primarily led by Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation divisions. ABB India's impressive order portfolio included strategic deals in renewables, electric mobility, electronics, process automation, and industrial electrification. Key projects encompassed wind converters for renewable energy, robotics for EV manufacturing, and automation solutions for the metals and power distribution industries. The company's order backlog was INR 9,895 crore as of September 30, 2025, ensuring strong revenue visibility for the future quarters.

According to Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India, the company is optimally positioned to capitalize on domestic growth opportunities spurred by regulatory changes and industrial momentum. With encouraging trends in high-growth sectors such as renewables, data centers, and electronics, ABB India remains focused on fostering innovation through a strategy centered on localization, digitalization, and energy-efficient technologies.

