Apple's Bold Burgundy: iPhone 18 Pro's Latest Color Refresh

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major color refresh for next year's iPhone 18 Pro series, introducing a striking burgundy shade as its new "premium color." This move comes after the success of this year's Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, helping Apple enhance its high-end brand image through bold design differentiation, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The report highlights that Apple has initiated prototype production of the burgundy-colored iPhone 18 Pro during their internal testing, conducted on Thursday. Early company feedback suggests the new color provides a deep and elegant tone aptly complementing titanium's metallic texture.

Apple is also experimenting with coffee and purple variants, albeit the final color decision may shift during mass production. The company prioritizes production efficiency and color consistency, allowing only shades that meet Apple's rigid quality standards to proceed into large-scale manufacturing. If burgundy is chosen as the flagship color for the iPhone 18 Pro, analysts predict Apple will capitalize on its yearly color refresh strategy to reinvigorate upgrade demand and reinforce its luxury market posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)