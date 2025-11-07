China's Rare Earth Licensing Shake-Up: A New Era for Global Trade?

China is taking steps to create a streamlined rare earth licensing regime to potentially increase export volumes, insiders report. Despite these changes, a full rollback of restrictions is deemed unlikely, leaving tensions in U.S.-China trade relations unresolved.

The Ministry of Commerce has informed exporters about future applications for new permits, but the public remains unaware of broader controls that still affect global supply chains. These measures have been a crucial bargaining chip in trade negotiations.

Chinese officials are developing these licenses, but full implementation could take months. The opaque and lengthy current system has kept supply limited, affecting industries reliant on rare earth materials worldwide.

