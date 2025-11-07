Left Menu

Hindalco Industries Sees Profits Soar by 21.2% Amid Strong India Performance

Hindalco Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 21.2% increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,741 crore for Q2 2025. This growth was driven by strong performances in the India business, cost management, and operational efficiencies, despite global economic volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:04 IST
In a significant financial update, Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals arm of the Aditya Birla Group, has reported a remarkable 21.2% rise in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 4,741 crore in the quarter ending September 2025. This impressive performance is attributed to robust results from the India business, alongside effective cost management and operational efficiencies across the company's segments.

Compared to the previous year's figures, where the profit stood at Rs 3,909 crore, Hindalco's revenue for the July-September period surged by 13% to Rs 66,058 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 58,203 crore. The company highlighted that the strong performance in its India aluminum upstream business and resilient output from its subsidiary, Novelis, were key contributors to this growth.

Managing Director Satish Pai expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory, emphasizing their integrated business model, prudent capital allocation, and emphasis on sustainability, which focuses on climate action and resource circularity. Hindalco continues to lead as a global powerhouse, bolstered by its comprehensive operations from bauxite mining to being the world's largest recycler of aluminum.

