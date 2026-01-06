Left Menu

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya Metsource has partnered with Germany's ECKART to produce spherical gas-atomised aluminium powders in Odisha. The new facility, part of the joint venture Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders, will cater to advanced industries including aviation and solar technology. This marks a significant shift towards engineered materials in India.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:14 IST
  • India

Runaya Metsource, an innovative metal recycling startup, has teamed up with German company ECKART to embark on a groundbreaking journey in aluminium powder production in Odisha.

The two companies announced a joint venture, Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders, which commenced with the construction of a state-of-the-art facility at the Jhasuguda plant. Scheduled to produce green, spherical gas-atomised aluminium powders, the plant aims to serve diverse advanced industries such as aviation, space exploration, aerospace, and solar technology, among others.

Naivedya Agarwal, Managing Director of Runaya, emphasized that this venture marks a pivotal move from basic metal supply to engineered materials that respond to the emerging needs of value-driven industries in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

