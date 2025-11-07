Rising Culinary Stars: Transforming Delhi NCR's Food Scene

In an era where dining experiences are rapidly evolving, Delhi NCR stands at the forefront of culinary innovation, thanks to a new generation of visionary restaurateurs. Among these trailblazers is Saurav Kumar Sinha, who has revolutionized experiential dining through his brand, The Barbeque Company. Saurav's innovative 'BBQ Beer Bash Live' concept and the rapidly growing BBQ Express format are transforming urban dining across India.

Rahil Bindra, from the iconic Moets group, is reinventing a legacy with modern sensibilities. With a focus on consistency and sustainability, Bindra is transforming Moets into a global dining brand while ensuring it remains rooted in its heritage. Rahil's latest venture, The Red Door, blends Southeast Asian cuisine with immersive dining experiences.

Nirmal Jha's brand, 21 Shots, has become synonymous with Gurgaon's vibrant nightlife, expanding rapidly while staying true to its philosophy of quality and connection. Meanwhile, Gaurav and Geetika Anand Gupta's MOPP Foods are changing the cloud kitchen landscape by perfecting North Indian comfort food for delivery. Gurpreet Singh's Tandoori Hut RPD is reinventing vegetarian dining with innovative dishes that defy expectations while ambitiously expanding their reach across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)