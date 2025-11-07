Finance Minister Sitharaman Eyes Assam's Semiconductor Hub: A Step Toward India's Tech Autonomy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Tata Electronics' OSAT facility in Assam, aiming to boost India's semiconductor sector with a Rs 27,000 crore investment. The facility will manufacture 48 million chips daily, aligning with India's vision of technological self-reliance and regional development under PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Tata Electronics' Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility at Jagiroad, Morigaon district in Assam, marking a significant milestone in India's semiconductor ambitions with a Rs 27,000 crore investment. This advanced facility is expected to produce up to 48 million chips daily once operational, catering to sectors such as automotive, EVs, and telecommunications.
Emerging as a flagship site for semiconductor manufacturing, the Morigaon plant aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development strategy for the North-East, targeting a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Initiatives since 2014 have focused on regional growth, with the facility poised to contribute substantially through high-value investments and skilled job creation.
Sitharaman highlighted the NDA Government's commitment to India's semiconductor and chip production, reinforcing economic resilience and technological innovation. With a strategic focus on the North-East's development, the Morigaon facility is set to strengthen India's semiconductor supply chain, crucial for meeting the surging global chip demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assam
GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Celebrating Cultural Nationalism in Assam
IFAD Calls for Urgent Investment in Climate Adaptation to Empower Rural Farmers
Major Narcotics Bust in Assam Shakes Drug Network