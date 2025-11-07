Finance Minister Sitharaman Eyes Assam's Semiconductor Hub: A Step Toward India's Tech Autonomy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Tata Electronics' Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility at Jagiroad, Morigaon district in Assam, marking a significant milestone in India's semiconductor ambitions with a Rs 27,000 crore investment. This advanced facility is expected to produce up to 48 million chips daily once operational, catering to sectors such as automotive, EVs, and telecommunications.

Emerging as a flagship site for semiconductor manufacturing, the Morigaon plant aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development strategy for the North-East, targeting a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Initiatives since 2014 have focused on regional growth, with the facility poised to contribute substantially through high-value investments and skilled job creation.

Sitharaman highlighted the NDA Government's commitment to India's semiconductor and chip production, reinforcing economic resilience and technological innovation. With a strategic focus on the North-East's development, the Morigaon facility is set to strengthen India's semiconductor supply chain, crucial for meeting the surging global chip demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)