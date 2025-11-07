India-Chile: Forging a Path for Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Critical Minerals at the Forefront

India and Chile are intensifying efforts to finalize a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by 2025, spotlighting critical minerals, particularly lithium, the Chilean Ambassador to India, Juan Angulo revealed.

The ambitious negotiations have already witnessed three rounds, the latest held in Santiago, addressing a gamut of areas including trade, investment, and minerals.

Chile, with the world's largest lithium reserves, could offer a vital resource for India's growing demand, while the agreement aims to eliminate tariffs on over 90% of goods.

