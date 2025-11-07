October Rebound: Shriram Mobility Bulletin Highlights Surge in Vehicle Sales and Truck Rentals

In a notable recovery, the Shriram Mobility Bulletin indicates a surge in India's mobility sector during October. The rebound was driven by festive consumption, rural freight activity, and an increase in electric vehicle adoption.

Vehicle sales experienced significant growth, with categories like goods carriers and two-wheelers showing strong month-on-month and year-on-year increases. Despite some moderation in intercity freight movement, rental prices firmed up on major trunk routes.

Shriram Finance CEO Y S Chakravarti highlighted these gains as exceptional, acknowledging a potential slowdown ahead. The bulletin underscores the sector's resilience and adaptability amid changing economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)