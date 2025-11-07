Left Menu

October Rebound: Shriram Mobility Bulletin Highlights Surge in Vehicle Sales and Truck Rentals

The October edition of the Shriram Mobility Bulletin details a significant rebound in India's mobility sector, marked by increased vehicle sales and firm truck rentals. Festival consumption and rural freight demand contributed to growth, while electric vehicle adoption accelerated. Key routes saw rising rental prices, and intercity freight showed mixed trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:06 IST
October Rebound: Shriram Mobility Bulletin Highlights Surge in Vehicle Sales and Truck Rentals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable recovery, the Shriram Mobility Bulletin indicates a surge in India's mobility sector during October. The rebound was driven by festive consumption, rural freight activity, and an increase in electric vehicle adoption.

Vehicle sales experienced significant growth, with categories like goods carriers and two-wheelers showing strong month-on-month and year-on-year increases. Despite some moderation in intercity freight movement, rental prices firmed up on major trunk routes.

Shriram Finance CEO Y S Chakravarti highlighted these gains as exceptional, acknowledging a potential slowdown ahead. The bulletin underscores the sector's resilience and adaptability amid changing economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwarji

Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwa...

 India
2
Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

 India
3
India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

 India
4
India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025