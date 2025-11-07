October Rebound: Shriram Mobility Bulletin Highlights Surge in Vehicle Sales and Truck Rentals
The October edition of the Shriram Mobility Bulletin details a significant rebound in India's mobility sector, marked by increased vehicle sales and firm truck rentals. Festival consumption and rural freight demand contributed to growth, while electric vehicle adoption accelerated. Key routes saw rising rental prices, and intercity freight showed mixed trends.
In a notable recovery, the Shriram Mobility Bulletin indicates a surge in India's mobility sector during October. The rebound was driven by festive consumption, rural freight activity, and an increase in electric vehicle adoption.
Vehicle sales experienced significant growth, with categories like goods carriers and two-wheelers showing strong month-on-month and year-on-year increases. Despite some moderation in intercity freight movement, rental prices firmed up on major trunk routes.
Shriram Finance CEO Y S Chakravarti highlighted these gains as exceptional, acknowledging a potential slowdown ahead. The bulletin underscores the sector's resilience and adaptability amid changing economic dynamics.
