India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

India and New Zealand have concluded the fourth round of negotiations for a free trade agreement, emphasizing market access and economic cooperation. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with industry leaders to discuss boosting trade. The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral ties amidst growing strategic and economic convergence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotorua | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:27 IST
India and New Zealand wrapped up their fourth round of free trade agreement negotiations on Friday, striving for an early conclusion. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, to review the progress.

The discussions focused on improving access to goods markets, economic cooperation, and investment opportunities, according to Goyal. Both nations wish to finalize a balanced and comprehensive deal, reflecting their deepening strategic partnership. Alongside the talks, Goyal engaged with business leaders to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investments.

The FTA negotiations, initiated in March 2025, underline the strong trade relations between India and New Zealand, critical for goods like clothing, medicine, and agricultural equipment. New Zealand's low average import tariff further incentivizes trade expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

