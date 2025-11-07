HAL Secures Landmark Engine Deal for Tejas Fighters

In a strategic move, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has finalized a pivotal agreement with GE Aerospace to procure 113 jet engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft initiative. This deal represents a major milestone for HAL's ambitions to bolster its aerospace capabilities.

According to officials, the delivery of the F404-GE-IN20 engines is slated to commence in 2027, with all supplies expected to be completed by 2032. This acquisition is set to enhance the prowess of HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A program, which involves the manufacturing of 97 aircraft.

This development follows a substantial Rs 62,370 crore agreement in September between the defense ministry and HAL to secure 97 Tejas MK-1A fighters for the Indian Air Force. As a versatile fighter, Tejas can perform roles ranging from air defense to maritime reconnaissance.

