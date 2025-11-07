Left Menu

HAL Secures Landmark Engine Deal for Tejas Fighters

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has inked a significant agreement with GE Aerospace for the procurement of 113 jet engines for its Tejas combat aircraft. This partnership will see deliveries start in 2027, following a defense ministry deal for 97 Tejas MK-1A aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:02 IST
HAL Secures Landmark Engine Deal for Tejas Fighters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has finalized a pivotal agreement with GE Aerospace to procure 113 jet engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft initiative. This deal represents a major milestone for HAL's ambitions to bolster its aerospace capabilities.

According to officials, the delivery of the F404-GE-IN20 engines is slated to commence in 2027, with all supplies expected to be completed by 2032. This acquisition is set to enhance the prowess of HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A program, which involves the manufacturing of 97 aircraft.

This development follows a substantial Rs 62,370 crore agreement in September between the defense ministry and HAL to secure 97 Tejas MK-1A fighters for the Indian Air Force. As a versatile fighter, Tejas can perform roles ranging from air defense to maritime reconnaissance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birla Corporation Bounces Back with Profit Surge in September Quarter

Birla Corporation Bounces Back with Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India
2
Turmoil for Lukoil: Sanctions, Sales, and Struggles

Turmoil for Lukoil: Sanctions, Sales, and Struggles

 Global
3
India Revamps Consumer Protection Act: Innovations and Timely Justice in Focus

India Revamps Consumer Protection Act: Innovations and Timely Justice in Foc...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: Redefining Stray Dog Policies

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: Redefining Stray Dog Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025