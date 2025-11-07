Mexico's Economic Outlook Faces Challenges Amid Slow Growth

Mexico's central bank is navigating a challenging economic landscape with expectations of moderate growth, according to Governor Victoria Rodriguez. Speaking to a local radio station, she highlighted continued slack conditions within the economy on Thursday.

As a countermeasure, the Bank of Mexico lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. However, the institution has adopted a more cautious approach on further monetary easing, reflecting ongoing concerns over the nation's economic stability.

With core inflation remaining a persistent issue, the bank faces a delicate balancing act in fostering growth while managing inflationary pressures, signaling a cautious outlook for the country's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)