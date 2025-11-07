Left Menu

Mexico's Economic Outlook Faces Challenges Amid Slow Growth

Mexico's central bank governor, Victoria Rodriguez, announced moderate economic growth expectations despite slack conditions. The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, adopting caution on further easing due to economic weaknesses and persistent core inflation.

Mexico's central bank is navigating a challenging economic landscape with expectations of moderate growth, according to Governor Victoria Rodriguez. Speaking to a local radio station, she highlighted continued slack conditions within the economy on Thursday.

As a countermeasure, the Bank of Mexico lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. However, the institution has adopted a more cautious approach on further monetary easing, reflecting ongoing concerns over the nation's economic stability.

With core inflation remaining a persistent issue, the bank faces a delicate balancing act in fostering growth while managing inflationary pressures, signaling a cautious outlook for the country's economic future.

