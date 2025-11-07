India's AI Revolution: From Automation to Enterprise Integration

In New Delhi, November 7: Enterprises across India are transitioning from mere automation to augmentation, with AI revolutionizing workplaces in profound ways. The integration of generative AI is gaining ground fast, particularly in the upper echelons of business. According to Deloitte Tech Trends 2024 report, over 75% of business executives engage with generative AI multiple times weekly, yet its practical application trails significantly at the operational level—pointing to a digital disparity within firms.

The adoption framework is currently top-heavy, as detailed by Sanketh Kondur, Managing Director of K2 Analytics, with executives engaging AI for strategic tasks like document intelligence, while operational sectors remain dependent on outdated systems. Kondur suggests that bridging this gap with low-code AI workflows represents the next big opportunity. Reported by Deloitte, many firms, particularly in BFSI and tech, are embedding AI directly into their processes, rather than using it as ancillary support. Such integration produces impressive efficiency gains, transforming underwriting, compliance, and customer engagement.

As estimated by a McKinsey report, the global generative AI potential is worth up to $4.4 trillion annually, offering large shares to technology, media, and telecom sectors. However, these advancements need skilled professionals, with firms now investing heavily in AI apprenticeships for workforce upskilling. The establishment of internal AI councils serves as governance, ensuring compliance and ethical deployment. India's proprietary advantages, such as a young demographic and robust digital infrastructure, particularly position it to lead globally in AI services. Yet, experts caution against a concentrated AI adoption narrative, advocating for widespread skill acquisition across all departmental levels to avoid replicating historical digital divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)