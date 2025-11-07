Celebrating Prosthetics & Orthotics: A Pillar for Inclusive Healthcare
The Orthotics and Prosthetics Association of India celebrated International Prosthetics & Orthotics Day in New Delhi, emphasizing the importance of prosthetics in inclusive healthcare. Dignitaries highlighted P&O professionals as key drivers of health equity, while panel discussions focused on integrating P&O into national health systems.
The Orthotics and Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI) - Delhi Chapter marked the International Prosthetics & Orthotics Day in a ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India, drawing participation from professionals nationwide. The event underscored the critical role prosthetics and orthotics play in promoting inclusive healthcare and universal health coverage.
In a keynote address, Minister Shri Ravinder Inderjit Singh lauded the contributions of prosthetists and orthotists to nation-building, emphasizing their role as core components of the healthcare system. The Delhi Government reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering inclusive health services and ensuring accessibility. Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda further highlighted government efforts in prioritizing assistive technology and rehabilitation.
The event featured panels on the theme 'Prosthetics & Orthotics: A Pillar of Inclusive Healthcare and a Pathway to Universal Health Coverage'. Keynote speakers advocated for integrating P&O into national healthcare frameworks. The day concluded with a Continuing Rehabilitation Education session and recognition of industry contributions to India's assistive technology sector.
