India's Green Fuel Transformation: Paving the Future of Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights India's shift from being a fuel-importing nation to a fuel-exporting one, emphasizing sustainable mobility through green fuels. Speaking at the 84th Indian Roads Congress, Gadkari discusses road safety, infrastructure, and employment opportunities. Odisha Chief Minister echoes progress since 2014 in the road construction sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:54 IST
India is poised for a major transformation in its fuel landscape, transitioning from an importer to an exporter, spurred by increased production of ethanol, methanol, and green hydrogen. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled this shift at the 84th session of the Indian Roads Congress.

At the event, Gadkari emphasized the importance of innovation and sustainability in developing modern infrastructure, focusing on road safety and quality construction. He also announced a significant fund allocation for the development of Odisha's road network.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi echoed this momentum in infrastructure development since 2014, highlighting increased highway construction. The conference, hosting 3,500 delegates, underscores the essential role of road engineering and technological advancements in shaping India's economic future.

