Birla Corporation Bounces Back with Profit Surge in September Quarter
Birla Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore for the September quarter, a significant turnaround from a Rs 25.19 crore loss in the same period last year. The improvement was fueled by increased sales in both its cement and jute divisions.
- Country:
- India
Birla Corporation Ltd, part of the MP Birla Group, has announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore for the September quarter. This rebound was primarily driven by strengthened cement sales and a turnaround in its jute segment.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 25.19 crore during the same timeframe the previous year, marking a substantial financial recovery. Revenue from operations witnessed a commendable 13% increase, reaching Rs 2,206.53 crore compared to Rs 1,952.56 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses rose by 4.83% to Rs 2,102.49 crore in the September quarter. Cement business revenue surged 69.8% to Rs 2,073.16 crore with a 7% climb in sales volume to 4.25 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the jute segment saw a 69.8% increase in revenue, contributing to a cash profit of Rs 5 crore against a previous loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crompton Greaves Faces Slump in Profit Despite Revenue Growth
Godrej Agrovet Navigates Higher Costs to Achieve Revenue Growth
NHPC's Profits Surge Amidst Strong Revenue Growth
Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Goals to Boost Market Share
Mahindra & Mahindra's Q2 2025: Record Profits and Market Share Gains