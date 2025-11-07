Operation Rakshitha: Ensuring Safety on Kerala Trains

The Kerala Railway Police has rolled out 'Operation Rakshitha' to safeguard women traveling on trains, following a recent incident where a woman was assaulted by a drunk passenger. The initiative, conducted alongside local police, aims to prevent illegal activities and ensure the safety of women passengers.

The operation covers four zones across the state, supervised by Railway DYSPs. Enhanced patrolling by women officers on trains and platforms is a key aspect of the drive, focusing particularly on women-heavy compartments to maintain security and order.

Additional measures include breath analyzer tests at 38 stations, bomb squad inspections, and narcotics checks. Authorities are also conducting awareness programs and seeking public cooperation to report suspicious activities. The operation is part of a larger effort to deter habitual offenders and secure the railway environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)