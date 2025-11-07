Left Menu

France Urges Citizens to Flee Mali Amid Rising Terror Threat

The French Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to promptly depart Mali using commercial flights due to increasing threats from terrorist groups targeting major roads. This warning comes with a firm advisory against any form of travel to the troubled African nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning on Friday, urging French nationals in Mali to leave the country immediately via commercial flights. This advice comes amid escalating attacks from terrorist groups that have been targeting main roads.

Officials have heightened their travel advisories, reinforcing a complete ban on travel to Mali regardless of the purpose.

The advisory underlines the significant risks posed by land travel in the region, emphasizing the importance of using available commercial flight options for safe evacuation.

