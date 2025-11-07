Trent Ltd Sees Profit Surge Amid Expanding Retail Footprint
Trent Ltd, part of the Tata Group, reported an 11.44% rise in net profit for Q2 FY26. The retail giant's consolidated revenue soared by 15.9%, expanding its reach with new store openings. The company remains committed to portfolio growth and enhancing customer experience.
- Country:
- India
Tata group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, announced an impressive 11.44% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 373.42 crore. This growth comes as the firm successfully expanded its retail network under brands like Westside and Zudio.
The company witnessed a consolidated revenue surge of 15.9%, totaling Rs 4,817.68 crore during the same period. Meanwhile, Trent's earnings remained steady, with a consistent gross margin profile for its key brands.
Chairman Noel N Tata emphasized Trent's focus on portfolio growth and store enhancement, stating that recent GST rate reductions should further benefit product categories. Despite a minor 1.15% dip in share price, the business outlook remains strong.
