High-Stakes Visit: Modi Inaugurates Vande Bharat Express Trains in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Friday for a significant two-day visit aimed at inaugurating four new Vande Bharat Express trains. His arrival at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur was marked with traditional greetings by government officials and party members.

Following his arrival, Modi proceeded to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) guest house in Bareka, accompanied by a convoy. Enthusiastic locals and supporters lined the streets, offering floral tributes and chanting slogans in his support.

With security heightened, a three-tier security net has been imposed, including a no-fly zone for the duration of his visit. The Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions with public representatives to review ongoing development projects and interact with school children before continuing his journey to Darbhanga, Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)