High-Stakes Visit: Modi Inaugurates Vande Bharat Express Trains in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi for a two-day visit to inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains. The event includes interactions with locals and political representatives. Security measures are heightened, with a three-tier security and no-fly zone in place to ensure the Prime Minister's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Friday for a significant two-day visit aimed at inaugurating four new Vande Bharat Express trains. His arrival at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur was marked with traditional greetings by government officials and party members.

Following his arrival, Modi proceeded to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) guest house in Bareka, accompanied by a convoy. Enthusiastic locals and supporters lined the streets, offering floral tributes and chanting slogans in his support.

With security heightened, a three-tier security net has been imposed, including a no-fly zone for the duration of his visit. The Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions with public representatives to review ongoing development projects and interact with school children before continuing his journey to Darbhanga, Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

