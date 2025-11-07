Left Menu

Navigating Globalization: India's Economic Dilemmas

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran highlights concerns about India's ability to achieve national goals amid a fragmented global economy. He questions the impact of democracy and market-driven short-term goals on long-term development and emphasizes the need for prescriptive regulations in the financial sector to prevent instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:00 IST
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has raised pertinent concerns about India's readiness to achieve its national objectives amidst a fragmented global economic landscape. Addressing an audience gathered for an event by SBI, he scrutinized whether the traditional pillars of market evolution and democracy can still deliver the expected results for India's growth.

Nageswaran pointed out the limitations of a market economy that prioritizes short-term achievements over sustained growth. He noted that while societies with less emphasis on capital market development were once considered laggards, they now appear better positioned in current global economic conditions. These observations come in light of discussions sparked by US President Donald Trump's opposition to quarterly corporate performance reporting.

He stressed the necessity for prescriptive financial regulations, arguing that competition in the financial sector could exacerbate systemic risks compared to other sectors. Highlighting the diversity within India, Nageswaran suggested leveraging regional strengths towards labor-intensive and high-tech manufacturing to propel the national economy.

