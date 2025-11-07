Left Menu

Revamping Connectivity: NHAI Widening Project at Subroto Park

State-owned NHAI has embarked on a project to expand the road from two-lane to four-lane at Subroto Park Air Force Station to improve traffic flow and connectivity between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Airport. The initiative includes better drainage, environmental measures, and new pedestrian facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:08 IST
Revamping Connectivity: NHAI Widening Project at Subroto Park
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes at Subroto Park Air Force Station. This expansion, aimed to improve traffic flow, is part of a broader initiative to enhance connectivity between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Airport.

The project, set to alleviate existing bottlenecks on Parade Road underpass, requires the relocation of drains and peripheral roads at the Air Force Station. It promises improved infrastructure for better traffic management, with an expected completion timeline of six months.

Environmental sustainability measures such as tree transplantation and pollution control during construction are integral to the project. Additionally, new foot overbridges and drainage systems will enhance pedestrian safety and water management, respectively, benefiting commuters in the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar

Unauthorized EVM Photos Spark Legal Action in Bihar

 India
2
Technical Glitch Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: A Hub Disrupted

Technical Glitch Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: A Hub Disrupted

 Global
3
Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'

Modi Rallies in Bihar: Targets RJD's 'Manifesto of Lies'

 India
4
Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks Show Promise

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025