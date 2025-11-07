Revamping Connectivity: NHAI Widening Project at Subroto Park

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes at Subroto Park Air Force Station. This expansion, aimed to improve traffic flow, is part of a broader initiative to enhance connectivity between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Airport.

The project, set to alleviate existing bottlenecks on Parade Road underpass, requires the relocation of drains and peripheral roads at the Air Force Station. It promises improved infrastructure for better traffic management, with an expected completion timeline of six months.

Environmental sustainability measures such as tree transplantation and pollution control during construction are integral to the project. Additionally, new foot overbridges and drainage systems will enhance pedestrian safety and water management, respectively, benefiting commuters in the National Capital Region.

