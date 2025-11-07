US Government Shutdown Grounds Flights: Chaos in the Skies

The Federal Aviation Administration's directive to reduce service across the nation as a result of the US government shutdown has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, causing chaos at airports on Friday. Despite the tumult, airlines worked to rebook passengers swiftly, averting a more severe travel crisis.

With the FAA's order targeting 40 major airports, including Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles, disruptions were inevitable. While some travellers navigated the inconvenience without major issues, others, like Karen Soika, faced unexpected challenges, resorting to unique travel solutions such as renting a U-Haul to reach their destinations.

The reduction, aimed at alleviating stress on unpaid air traffic controllers, will gradually expand from 4% to 10% of flights affected over the coming week. As airlines focus on minimizing the impact, industry observers worry about potential chaos if the situation persists into the peak Thanksgiving travel period.

