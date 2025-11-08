Left Menu

More trains to be introduced to connect Punjab regions: Bittu

Referring indirectly to the long-pending Ferozepur-Patti rail link, he said the work would begin soon.Congress MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and former MLA Parminder Singh Pinki were also present at the event.P D Sharma, President of the Senior Citizen Council, called it a historic day for Ferozepur, saying, It is a matter of pride that our district finds a place among the four where the new Vande Bharat has been launched.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:50 IST
More trains to be introduced to connect Punjab regions: Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said more trains will soon be introduced to connect the Majha and Malwa regions of Punjab, marking a new era of development.

He was speaking after the Vande Bharat Express, one of the four trains which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, departed from the Ferozepur Cantonment railway station here.

Senior Punjab BJP leaders, including state president Ashwani Sharma, former MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, and Rakesh Rathore, besides several senior railway officials, were on board for the train's maiden journey from Ferozepur to Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Bittu said more trains would soon be introduced to connect Majha and Malwa. Referring indirectly to the long-pending Ferozepur-Patti rail link, he said the work would begin soon.

Congress MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and former MLA Parminder Singh Pinki were also present at the event.

P D Sharma, President of the Senior Citizen Council, called it a historic day for Ferozepur, saying, ''It is a matter of pride that our district finds a place among the four where the new Vande Bharat has been launched. It is no longer a backward district.'' Some residents, including senior citizens, celebrated on the occasion by dancing to patriotic tunes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BVA, Sena (UBT) workers from Palghar join BJP

BVA, Sena (UBT) workers from Palghar join BJP

 India
2
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
3
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
4
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025