Traffic restrictions around JLN Stadium for Akon concert on Sunday

Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ''Akon India Tour 2025'' concert, warning commuters of congestion and diversions in the surrounding areas.

The live concert, performed by American rapper and singer Akon, is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday evening from 5 pm to 10 pm. Authorities expect a crowd of around 10,000 people to attend the show.

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, entry for spectators will be permitted through Gate Numbers 13 and 14 of the stadium. Parking for visitors' vehicles has been arranged at Gates 7 to 9 and at the SCOPE Complex Municipal Corporation of Delhi parking area, which has been booked by the event organisers.

Restrictions on the movement of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be imposed on the JLN Stadium Red Light to Whole B P Marg between 4 pm and 11 pm on Sunday, to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Commuters have been advised to avoid B P Marg, CGO Complex Road, the area around JLN Stadium, and approach roads during this period, the advisory read.

''All emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, ambulance, and fire brigade, will be allowed free access on roads where restrictions are in place while on duty,'' it further said, while urging such vehicles to preferably avoid B P Marg and CGO Complex Road to prevent inconvenience.

The police said elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the expected crowd and regulate vehicular movement.

''Motorists and the general public are advised to use public transport and plan their journeys, keeping in mind the heavy rush around the stadium,'' the advisory added.

Traffic personnel will be deployed along key routes, and commuters have been urged to follow on-ground instructions to avoid inconvenience, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)