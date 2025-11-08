Flights delayed at Nepal's Tribhuvan airport due to lighting glitch, ANI says
Flight operations at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport have been halted following a problem in the airfield lighting system, ANI reported on Saturday, citing an airport official.
At least five flights were on hold and all arrival and departure flights, including domestic and international, were delayed, the official told ANI.
