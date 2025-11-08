Left Menu

Flights delayed at Nepal's Tribhuvan airport due to lighting glitch, ANI says

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:13 IST
Flight operations at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport have been halted following a problem in the airfield lighting system, ANI reported on Saturday, citing an airport official.

At least five flights were on hold and all arrival and departure flights, including domestic and international, were delayed, the official told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

