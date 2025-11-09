IndiGo aims evidence-based training programmes for pilots

The country's largest airline IndiGo aims to implement evidence-based training programmes for its pilots, as part of its continuing efforts to enhance their competencies, including improved situational awareness, according to a senior official.

IndiGo, which operates over 2,300 flights daily, is expanding its fleet by adding wide-body planes and currently has more than 5,300 pilots.

Currently, Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) is implemented at the airline.

''When you become CBTA-compliant, you eventually end up, once you mature, you become EBT-compliant,'' the senior airline official told PTI.

EBT refers to Evidence-Based Training.

''So right now, we are just baselining the CBTA. Now, with all the data we are going to use, and with the help of the world's best practices...or having consultants on board, we need to see how we can eventually reach the EBT stage,'' the official said.

Various skills, enhanced situational awareness, decision-making, and corporate resource management are among the key elements of competency-based training programmes.

The airline will utilise the huge amount of data it has for training purposes, which will be evidence-based, the official said, adding that data analytics and artificial intelligence will be used.

''We will first of all collect all the data, validate all the data...then base the training programme on the data,'' the official added.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 400 planes, and more than 900 aircraft are on order. The airline's pilot strength is likely to double from the current level of more than 5,300 by 2030.

''The earlier we can get it, the better it is, but of course it will take a year, year-and-a-half to do EBT,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)