AfDB Approves $9.4M Grant to Boost Rwanda’s Nature-Based Flood Resilience

The African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional arm of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), has approved a $9.4 million grant to the Republic of Rwanda for the Nature-Based Flood Adaptation Project, which aims to enhance climate resilience and safeguard vulnerable communities in the country’s western districts of Karongi and Rusizi.

This landmark initiative seeks to protect lives, restore degraded ecosystems, and strengthen the resilience of communities repeatedly hit by floods and landslides. By integrating nature-based solutions into water infrastructure planning, the project will demonstrate how environmental restoration can serve as an effective, sustainable defense against climate change.

Building Resilience Through Nature-Based Solutions

The project focuses on implementing community-led soil conservation and catchment restoration in flood-prone areas. It will combine traditional engineering with eco-engineering techniques such as reforestation, terracing, and vegetated flood barriers, reducing the impact of extreme rainfall events.

Expected outcomes include:

Reduced exposure to floods and landslides for over 620,000 residents.

Decreased soil erosion and improved water quality, protecting key ecosystems.

Enhanced land productivity through soil stabilization and terracing.

Restoration of 10,000 hectares of degraded land and riverbanks.

An estimated 1.2 million people will also benefit from improved early warning systems, flood preparedness, and strengthened water resource management.

“By using nature as our first line of defence, we are helping Rwandan communities adapt to a changing climate while creating jobs, restoring ecosystems, and securing their future,” said Lazarus Phiri, Principal Water and Sanitation Engineer at the African Development Bank and the project’s task manager.

Tackling Climate Vulnerability in Western Rwanda

The western districts of Karongi and Rusizi are among Rwanda’s most flood- and landslide-prone regions, situated along steep hillsides that drain into Lake Kivu. In recent years, the area has faced devastating floods and landslides that have destroyed homes, schools, and water systems, while disrupting livelihoods and agricultural production.

The Nature-Based Flood Adaptation Project will help mitigate these risks by improving catchment management, reinforcing riverbanks, and reforesting hillsides to stabilize soils and absorb excess rainwater. The project will also train local farmers and residents in sustainable land use practices and disaster risk management, ensuring that resilience-building measures are locally owned and maintained.

Training and Community Empowerment

The project places strong emphasis on capacity building and community engagement. More than 6,000 people will receive training in climate adaptation, water management, and eco-engineering techniques, while 120 technical students will gain hands-on experience in environmental engineering and watershed management.

By fostering local expertise, the project will create green jobs and promote long-term stewardship of natural resources. Communities will be directly involved in implementing and maintaining restoration works, ensuring sustainability beyond the project’s lifespan.

Protecting Infrastructure and Supporting Development Goals

In addition to safeguarding homes and farmlands, the project will protect critical public infrastructure, including roads, schools, and water treatment facilities. In Karongi, improved watershed management will support the Kivu Belt Water Project, another AfDB-financed initiative that delivers clean water to thousands of residents along Lake Kivu.

By reducing flood damage and enhancing water security, the project is expected to boost agricultural productivity, improve food security, and enhance public health — key priorities under Rwanda’s Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy (GGCRS).

Aligning with AfDB and ADF Priorities

The Nature-Based Flood Adaptation Project aligns closely with the African Development Bank Group’s High 5 priorities, particularly “Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa” and “Build Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure.” It is also part of the ADF-16 agenda, which focuses on supporting climate-smart investments in Africa’s most vulnerable economies.

Through this initiative, the AfDB is advancing its commitment to climate adaptation and ecosystem restoration—demonstrating that development and conservation can go hand in hand.

Nature as a Solution for Sustainable Development

Nature-based approaches like reforestation and watershed rehabilitation are increasingly recognized as cost-effective, low-carbon solutions for mitigating climate risks. They not only reduce the frequency and severity of natural disasters but also improve biodiversity, enhance soil fertility, and provide long-term socioeconomic benefits.

By integrating environmental restoration into infrastructure design, Rwanda’s project sets a precedent for climate-smart development across Africa. It illustrates how local action, supported by international finance, can drive resilience, reduce disaster vulnerability, and sustain growth.

A Model for the Future

As Rwanda continues to position itself as a leader in green development, the AfDB’s $9.4 million investment reflects growing confidence in the country’s ability to deliver transformative climate action. The initiative will serve as a model for other African nations seeking to deploy nature-based solutions for flood prevention and water management.

Ultimately, the project’s success will be measured not only by the hectares restored or floods prevented but by the lives improved and livelihoods secured. It represents a step forward in the continent’s collective effort to adapt to a changing climate while protecting its natural heritage.