Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

BERLIN, March 3 - In a strategic move to enhance critical mineral collaboration, Germany and Quebec signed a joint declaration and four corporate agreements at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) mining conference in Toronto.

This initiative, announced by Germany's economy ministry, targets strengthening supply chains integral to sectors such as electric vehicles, defense, and renewable energy. Quebec is recognized as a vital source for minerals like lithium, graphite, nickel, and rare earth elements.

Agreements include a memorandum of understanding between Rock Tech Lithium and Siemens Canada, technology collaboration between Scandium Canada and Granges Powder Metallurgy, and raw materials trading cooperation between Metalshub and Northern Graphite. The deals signify progressing partnerships and binding commitments.