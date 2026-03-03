Left Menu

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

Wang Shuang and Zhang Rui led China to a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh at the Women's Asian Cup. Meanwhile, North Korea's Myong Yu-jong scored a first-half hat-trick against Uzbekistan. Both teams demonstrated strong performances, with China set to face Uzbekistan next, and Bangladesh up against North Korea.

03-03-2026
China's Women's Asian Cup journey saw a decisive 2-0 triumph over debutants Bangladesh, thanks to standout performances by Wang Shuang and Zhang Rui. Wang's disallowed early header didn't deter her as she scored with a curling shot, followed by Zhang's deflected goal.

Despite a strong save by Bangladesh's Mile Akter, China controlled the game, allowing only one shot by their opponents. North Korea, returning to the continental competition, showcased their dominance with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, led by Myong Yu-jong's rapid hat-trick.

The Uzbeks, plagued by injuries, face tough upcoming matches against China and Bangladesh. As the tournament progresses, China aims to maintain their momentum against Uzbekistan on Thursday, while Bangladesh prepares for a challenging encounter with North Korea.

