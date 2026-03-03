China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights
Wang Shuang and Zhang Rui led China to a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh at the Women's Asian Cup. Meanwhile, North Korea's Myong Yu-jong scored a first-half hat-trick against Uzbekistan. Both teams demonstrated strong performances, with China set to face Uzbekistan next, and Bangladesh up against North Korea.
China's Women's Asian Cup journey saw a decisive 2-0 triumph over debutants Bangladesh, thanks to standout performances by Wang Shuang and Zhang Rui. Wang's disallowed early header didn't deter her as she scored with a curling shot, followed by Zhang's deflected goal.
Despite a strong save by Bangladesh's Mile Akter, China controlled the game, allowing only one shot by their opponents. North Korea, returning to the continental competition, showcased their dominance with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, led by Myong Yu-jong's rapid hat-trick.
The Uzbeks, plagued by injuries, face tough upcoming matches against China and Bangladesh. As the tournament progresses, China aims to maintain their momentum against Uzbekistan on Thursday, while Bangladesh prepares for a challenging encounter with North Korea.
ALSO READ
Myong Yu-jong Leads North Korea to Victory in Asian Cup Return
Violence in the Middle East: Two Bangladeshis Killed, Seven Injured in Rising Tensions
Bangladesh Condemns Attack on Iran Leader, Calls for Dialogue
TMC govt not providing land for fencing along Bangladesh border as it would stop infiltrators from entering India: Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
We will not allow Bangladeshis to snatch rights of our youths, mothers: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at rally in Bengal's Islampur.