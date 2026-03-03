Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to express their emotions lawfully and peacefully. He emphasized the need for restraint to prevent further violence and raised concerns over international conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:15 IST
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise restraint and channel their emotions through lawful means.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of peaceful protests and warned against further deterioration of the situation following reports of violence in the region. He stressed the need for community leaders to guide citizens towards maintaining peace.

Highlighting international instability, Abdullah criticized the attacks involving Israel, the US, and Iran, and opposed external interference in national affairs. He urged adherence to embassy advisories for Indians in Iran to ensure safety amid rising tensions.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

 India
2
RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
3
CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

 India
4
Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026