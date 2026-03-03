Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

In a strong statement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise restraint and channel their emotions through lawful means.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of peaceful protests and warned against further deterioration of the situation following reports of violence in the region. He stressed the need for community leaders to guide citizens towards maintaining peace.

Highlighting international instability, Abdullah criticized the attacks involving Israel, the US, and Iran, and opposed external interference in national affairs. He urged adherence to embassy advisories for Indians in Iran to ensure safety amid rising tensions.