Gas Prices Soar Amid Middle East Turmoil and Supply Disruptions

Gas prices in Europe experienced a sharp increase Tuesday morning, marking a more than 40% rise over two days. This spike was driven by escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran, as well as production halts at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG plant, the largest in the world.

The crisis has resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel through which nearly 20% of the world's LNG is transported. This development has pushed international gas prices higher, with key European benchmarks reaching levels not seen since January 2023.

With heating season winding down and inventory levels low, European consumers face the challenge of restocking. While the US might increase LNG exports, this may not fully compensate for Qatar's halted supply. Analysts predict elevated price levels in the short term as geopolitical risks continue to loom.