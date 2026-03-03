Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has reached out to international airport operators across the nation, requesting detailed information on current fuel stocks and forecasting needs for the upcoming week. This action, as sources indicate, aligns with the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The turbulence in the region, particularly involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, threatens the stability of global oil distribution. Officials have labeled this move a 'precautionary measure', emphasizing the importance of maintaining an informed perspective on the fuel supply chain at India's airports.

AAI's directive follows guidance from the civil aviation ministry, underscoring the critical nature of having accurate data on-hand, especially as the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global energy passageway—experiences increasing incidents of conflict. This chokepoint sees one-third of the world's seaborne crude oil and 20% of liquefied natural gas transit, which are crucial to international trade and energy security.