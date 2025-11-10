Left Menu

NGT Upholds Scientific Approach, Allows Asbestos-Cement Roofing in Schools

In a pivotal decision, India's NGT has chosen not to enforce a blanket ban on asbestos-cement roofing, acknowledging its safe application in educational institutions. Following an extensive review by an expert committee, no health risks were found under typical usage conditions. The industry lauds the ruling as a victory for evidence-based policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:11 IST
NGT Upholds Scientific Approach, Allows Asbestos-Cement Roofing in Schools
NGT Upholds Safety of Asbestos-Cement Roofing: No Evidence of Public Health Risk. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled against a blanket ban on asbestos-cement roofing sheets in India's schools, citing a lack of scientific evidence connecting the material to health risks. The decision follows a comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary Expert Committee.

The Committee, set up by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, assessed data indicating that asbestos-cement roofing does not pose health dangers in non-industrial environments, including schools. It found that while high exposure to asbestos dust can be hazardous, typical use in buildings is safe.

The ruling emphasizes mandatory adherence to BIS standards and safe handling guidelines to minimize any potential risk. The industry has welcomed the verdict, viewing it as an endorsement of scientific regulation and its commitment to sustainable development and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

 Ukraine
2
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

 Global
3
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.

Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED maki...

 India
4
Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025