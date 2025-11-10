NGT Upholds Scientific Approach, Allows Asbestos-Cement Roofing in Schools
In a pivotal decision, India's NGT has chosen not to enforce a blanket ban on asbestos-cement roofing, acknowledging its safe application in educational institutions. Following an extensive review by an expert committee, no health risks were found under typical usage conditions. The industry lauds the ruling as a victory for evidence-based policy.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled against a blanket ban on asbestos-cement roofing sheets in India's schools, citing a lack of scientific evidence connecting the material to health risks. The decision follows a comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary Expert Committee.
The Committee, set up by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, assessed data indicating that asbestos-cement roofing does not pose health dangers in non-industrial environments, including schools. It found that while high exposure to asbestos dust can be hazardous, typical use in buildings is safe.
The ruling emphasizes mandatory adherence to BIS standards and safe handling guidelines to minimize any potential risk. The industry has welcomed the verdict, viewing it as an endorsement of scientific regulation and its commitment to sustainable development and safety.
