Left Menu

Pfizer Triumphs in Bid for Metsera, Leaving Novo Nordisk Behind

Novo Nordisk saw a slight rise in shares after withdrawing its bid for U.S. weight loss drug company Metsera, losing out to Pfizer in a bidding war. Pfizer secured a $10 billion deal, marking a strategic entry into the obesity drug market, overcoming antitrust concerns that halted Novo's superior bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:33 IST
Pfizer Triumphs in Bid for Metsera, Leaving Novo Nordisk Behind
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a significant development in the pharmaceutical industry, shares in Novo Nordisk experienced an early rise on Monday after the company withdrew its bid for Metsera, a U.S.-based weight loss drug maker. The decision came following Pfizer's successful $10 billion acquisition deal, concluded late Friday.

Novo Nordisk, battling rival Eli Lilly in the competitive obesity drug sector, cited U.S. antitrust risks as the primary reason for stepping back, despite presenting a superior offer earlier in the bidding process. This move allows Pfizer to gain a foothold in the lucrative market, even though Metsera's drugs are still years away from market entry.

The bidding war resolution highlights strategic maneuvers in the global pharmaceutical landscape, with companies like Pfizer and Novo Nordisk vying for dominance in emerging drug markets. This acquisition is viewed as a significant blow to Novo as it continues efforts to strengthen its position against U.S. competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

 Global
2
Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

 China
3
Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025