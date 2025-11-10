Left Menu

India's Hospitality Boom: Demand Surpasses Supply in Hotel Sector

India's hotel industry is witnessing a surge in demand that outpaces supply. Over the next three years, demand is set to grow faster than supply, driving up occupancies and room prices. Tier-II and III cities are increasingly important, while airport and spiritual tourism segments are also seeing significant growth.

The Indian hotel industry is experiencing a remarkable boom, with demand consistently outstripping supply, creating favorable conditions for pricing and occupancy rates, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. This trend, expected to continue over the next three years, is driven by sustained double-digit revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and ongoing momentum in the current fiscal year.

ICRA projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-6% for the addition of premium hotel rooms between 2024-25 and 2027-28, while demand is anticipated to rise at a faster rate of 8-10%. Consequently, occupancies in premium hotels are expected to improve by 200 basis points to reach 72-74%, with average room rents climbing to between Rs 8,200 and Rs 8,500 in 2025-26, marking a 3-6% increase from the previous year.

Interestingly, the addition of premium hotel keys is not confined to Tier-I cities. Tier-II and Tier-III cities are increasingly attracting travelers seeking new experiences. While space constraints and high land prices make expansion challenging in Tier-I cities, these factors have led to a more democratic spread of development nationwide. This geographic diversification reduces the risk of oversupply in concentrated areas, supporting the ongoing upcycle in the sector.

