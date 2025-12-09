Left Menu

Crafting a Global Identity: India's Handicrafts and the GI Tag Revolution

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) tags for Indian handicraft products, underscoring their global identity and cultural significance. Presenting the National Handicrafts Awards, she urged the sector to enhance credibility and visibility while highlighting government initiatives supporting artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:33 IST
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the need for Indian craftsmen to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tags for their unique products, enhancing global identity and credibility. Addressing the National Handicrafts Awards, she urged the sector to embrace these tags for international recognition.

The GI tag, a marker of authenticity and regional uniqueness, aligns with India's cultural heritage and diversity, Murmu noted. It serves as a vital tool for elevating the status of handmade goods on both national and international levels, she added.

Emphasizing inclusive development, Murmu praised government initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP) and IndiaHandmade for supporting artisans by providing market access and financial independence. Highlighting arts' role in cultural connections, she called for continued encouragement of creativity in pursuit of India's development goals by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

