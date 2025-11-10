Left Menu

Cyber Heist Foiled: Swift Action Saves Rs 2.16 Crore

Bengaluru police investigate a cyber fraud where hackers redirected Rs 2.16 crore from Group Pharmaceuticals to a fraudulent account. Thanks to quick action by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the funds were frozen, averting financial loss. The fraudulent account was traced to Vadodara, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:20 IST
Cyber Heist Foiled: Swift Action Saves Rs 2.16 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru police have launched an investigation into a major cyber fraud case. Hackers reportedly infiltrated email communications between Group Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, successfully diverting a Rs 2.16 crore payment to a fake account.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has, however, clarified that due to the prompt response of their teams and banking partners, the funds have been frozen, preventing any financial loss. An FIR has been filed by Mahesh Babu K of Group Pharmaceuticals, detailing the expectation of a payment for goods supplied, which was intercepted by the fraudsters.

The hackers allegedly gained unauthorized access to email communications, impersonated officials of Group Pharmaceuticals, and provided false bank account information. Although the funds were transferred to the illegitimate account, investigators have traced the account to Vadodara in Gujarat, and police have successfully frozen it. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

 India
3
Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

 Germany
4
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025